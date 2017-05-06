Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office recovers Stolen Property

Clarksville, TN – Investigators and deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office have recovered nearly $250,000 in stolen property in six separate theft cases.

Four all-terrain vehicles were recovered on May 3rd, 2017 on Hampton Station Road. The ATV’s were stolen from a residence in Clarksville. The property is valued at $10,000. Three juveniles have been taken into custody in connection with the thefts.

A skid steer was recovered on April 28th, 2017 on Monticello Trace. The items were stolen from a business in Clarksville. The property is valued at $80,000.

A zero turn mower was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office on April 28th, 2017 by a local citizen. The mower was stolen from a mowing business in Clarksville. The mower is valued at $10,000.

Thomas Holmes has been taken into custody and charged with theft of property by the MCSO. His bond was set at $25,000 for the theft.

A skid steer was recovered April 25th, 2017 on Rossview Road. The property was stolen from a business in Clarksville. The property is valued at $35,000. John Wesley Carney has been taken into custody and charged with theft of property by CPD. His bond was set at $100,000.

A tractor and skid steer was recovered on April 15th, 2017 on Chapel Hill Road. The tractor was stolen from a family farm in Clarksville and the skid steer from a business in Nashville, TN. The tractor is valued at $10,000 and the skid steer at $60,000.

A skid steer, trailer, and numerous other items were recovered on April 15th, 2017 on Old Hwy 48. The property was stolen from a business in Clarksville. The property is valued at $32,500.

Thefts where an arrest was not made are still active investigations. Anyone with information concerning these thefts are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 931.648.0611.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.TIPS (8477) or visit www.P3tips.com/591

Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1000.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons involved in a crime. All callers remain anonymous.

Photos

Sections

Topics