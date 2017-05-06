Nashville Sounds rallies in eight to beat El Paso Chihuahuas, 7-3

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds overcame a three-run deficit Saturday night to defeat the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-3 in front of a sellout crowd at First Tennessee Park. 10,193 fans witnessed the Ryan Lavarnway rip a bases clearing double in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Sounds a lead they would not relinquish.

The eighth inning rally for the Sounds (13-13) began when Matt Olson reached on a strikeout wild pitch with two outs. Matt Chapman and Jaycob Brugman then each drew walks to set up Lavarnway to be the hero.

The Sounds catcher clubbed a bases clearing double into the alley in right center field to double up El Paso 6-3. Chris Parmelee then doubled in another run just for good measure.

The Sounds’ offense found itself playing catch-up before getting a turn at the plate. El Paso (13-17) tagged Daniel Gossett (0-2, 4.71) for a pair of runs on four hits in the opening frame.

El Paso’s Rafael Ortega put the Chihuahuas on the board when he cracked a two-run double into the right field corner.

El Paso tacked on a third run in the second inning when Franchy Cordero grounded out to second base to drive in Dusty Coleman. Coleman was on third base after drawing a walk, then he stole second base and advanced to third on an error by Lavarnway.

Gossett finished the day with a season-high 100 pitches thrown, 60 of which were strikes in his five innings of work. The right-hander surrendered three runs on six hits and walked four Chihuahuas while striking out a half-dozen.

The Chihuahuas were poised to add to their lead in the fourth inning after a lead-off single from Diego Goris. Coleman then stepped up to the plate and drilled a pitch into the deepest part of the ballpark in center field that could have potentially scored Goris from first base. It was not to be, however, as Kenny Wilson flashed the leather and made a sensational over-the-shoulder sliding catch.

When the home half of the fifth inning rolled around Chapman continued his resurgence at the plate. The Sounds’ third baseman smoked a 2-1 pitch from Tyrell Jenkins the opposite way and over the fence to put Nashville on the board.

For Chapman the home run was his fourth of the season, all of which have come during his current five-game hitting streak. Nashville shaved another run off the deficit as Franklin Barreto served a base hit into center field to score Lavarnway from second base. One inning later Chapman drove in the game-tying run as he lofted a fly ball into right field with Mark Canha on third.

Michael Brady (2-1, 3.57) was terrific out of the bullpen for Nashville as he worked three scoreless innings and struck out four en route to his second win of the year.

The Sounds continue a four game set with the Chihuahuas Sunday afternoon for game two of the series. Right-hander Raul Alcantara (0-0, 0.00) takes the mound for the Sounds against right-hander Dinelson Lamet (2-1, 2.52) for El Paso. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05pm.

