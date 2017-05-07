Clarksville Parks and Recreation to host Sleep under the Stars at Billy Dunlop Park

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation invites you to sleep under the stars at Billy Dunlop Park, 1930 East Boy Scout Road.

Registration is underway for the spring Sleep Under the Stars family campout beginning at 2:00pm Saturday, May 13th, until 9:00am Sunday, May 14th.

Families will need to provide their own tent and sleeping materials. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Pre-registration is required and is available at Clarksville Parks and Recreation, 102 Public Square or online at www.cityofclarksville.com/parksrec

For information about the Family Campout please contact Clarksville Parks and Recreation at 931.645.7476.

