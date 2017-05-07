Clarksville Transit System adds three Hybrid Buses

City of Clarksville system adds three fuel-efficient hybrid vehicles

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Transit Service has placed three new hybrid buses in service, continuing the trend of updating the fleet with more modern and fuel-efficient vehicles.

These new buses replace three others that were more than 10 years old and had more than 650,000 miles, collectively, on them.

The buses will improve fuel economy by 42%, and will significantly reduce air pollution and carbon monoxide emissions.

The new buses also are equipped with several features to increase their utility and improve the passenger experience.

For example, the new buses will offer:

Improved passenger seats.

A rack that can carry two bicycles at a time.

A wheelchair ramp, and two wheelchair positions inside the bus.

A fare box that accepts and validates coins, tokens and bills, and accepts and processes

magnetic fare cards and smart cards.

A surveillance system with nine cameras, providing enhanced security and safety for passengers and operators.

A vehicle locator system which can track a specific bus for location, speed, direction of

travel and stop time.

Funding for the new buses comes from federal and state transit operations grants.

“I’m excited that we have been able to upgrade our bus fleet,” said Arthur Bing, Transportation Director for the City of Clarksville. “These vehicles run cleaner and more efficiently, and they are simply more convenient and comfortable for our passengers.”

