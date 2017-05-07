|
Clarksville Transit System adds three Hybrid Buses
City of Clarksville system adds three fuel-efficient hybrid vehicles
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Transit Service has placed three new hybrid buses in service, continuing the trend of updating the fleet with more modern and fuel-efficient vehicles.
These new buses replace three others that were more than 10 years old and had more than 650,000 miles, collectively, on them.“These are state-of-the-art buses that provide additional safety and comfort for our passengers, and the better fuel technology offers operating efficiency, which lowers costs and is more environmentally friendly,” Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan said.
The buses will improve fuel economy by 42%, and will significantly reduce air pollution and carbon monoxide emissions.
The new buses also are equipped with several features to increase their utility and improve the passenger experience.
For example, the new buses will offer:
Funding for the new buses comes from federal and state transit operations grants.
“I’m excited that we have been able to upgrade our bus fleet,” said Arthur Bing, Transportation Director for the City of Clarksville. “These vehicles run cleaner and more efficiently, and they are simply more convenient and comfortable for our passengers.”
