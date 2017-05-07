Fort Campbell Lifeliner Child to represent Tennessee at American Spirit Awards

Written by Sgt. Neysa Canfield

101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

Fort Campbell, KY – Art, video games, and friends are what helped Rebecca Armstrong, a senior at Northeast High School, Clarksville, Tennessee, get through her father’s absence during deployments.

Spc. Jimmy Armstrong, Rebecca’s father, and a motor transport operator with 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Sustainment Brigade “Lifeliners”, 101st Abn. Div., deployed twice after leaving Tennessee National Guard in 2009 and transferring to active duty.

Winning the award, which recognizes students who “have a strong record of volunteerism, school and/or community activism, or implementing creative solutions to recognized problems,” according to American Spirit Awards official webpage, means Rebecca will represent the state of Tennessee, June 8th-10th, during the American Spirit Awards celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Rebecca said she found out that her mother had nominated her for the award, and was pleasantly surprised.

“It felt great, I never thought anything like this could happen to me,” she said.

For Armstrong, it was no surprise when he received a text from his wife saying his daughter had won.

“I was extremely excited and proud to hear Rebecca had won,” said Armstrong. “She is a very intelligent girl and deserves [the award].”

Although being a military child isn’t easy according to Rebecca, she believes it helped her mature and understand not to give up even when things seem difficult.

“I want to go toward the gaming industry and I’m determined to make my goal come true,” she said. “I won’t let anything get in the way of my education or my dream.”

The 17-year-old said she is excited to receive the award and move on to Austin Peay State University next year to pursue computer science.

Armstrong, who is currently transitioning out of the military, said he is also excited to see his oldest daughter continue her education at Austin Peay State University.

“We are staying in the Clarksville area because [my wife and I] believe it will be better for Rebecca and our two youngest kids,” said Armstrong. “[Rebecca] has done some outstanding things during her high school career and I am positive she will do a great job at Austin Peay.”

