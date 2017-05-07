SIU Edwardsville pummels APSU Baseball, 14-4

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University baseball right fielder Chase Hamilton hit his season’s 12th home run as part of a 3-for-4 outing but the Governors could not keep pace with a red-hot SIU Edwardsville squad, dropping a 14-4 Ohio Valley Conference decision, Sunday afternoon at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Hamilton delivered his home run in the second inning, helping Austin Peay (20-25, 11-15 OVC) cut an early deficit to 3-2.

SIUE (21-24, 9-15 OVC) countered Hamilton’s lone home run with four home runs in the game’s first six innings, racing out to a 14-2 lead. Cougars right fielder Dustin Woodcock supplied two of those shots, hitting three-run home runs in both the first and fourth innings as part of a 4-for-5, six RBI outing.

Third baseman Jordan Stadium went 3-for-4 with four RBI, supplying a three-run home run of his own in the third inning.

The Cougars outburst made a winner of Danny Ehrsam (4-2) who held the Govs to four runs on seven hits over his 6.1 innings. He was particularly effective after surrendering the two-run home run to Hamilton, retiring 13 of the next 15 batters he faced.

Austin Peay starter Alex Robles (4-8) could not silence the SIUE bats in his 3.1-inning outing, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits.

Who Governed

Hamilton’s 3-for-4 outing was his second three-hit outing this season, joining a 3-for-4 outing against Southern Illinois, February 22nd. His second-inning home run was his third in the past two OVC weekends and seventh against league foes this season.

Up Next for APSU Baseball

The Governors close out their home schedule with a pair of contests during the upcoming week. Austin Peay will host Evansville in a 6:00pm, Tuesday contest. The Govs then will host Lipscomb in a 1:00pm, Wednesday matchup that takes the place of their scheduled May 16th contest.

Sections

Topics