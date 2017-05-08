Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police releases DUI Checkpoint and Saturation Patrol results from May 5th and 6th

May 8, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, May 5th, 2017, 11:00pm thru Saturday, May 6th, 2017, 4:00am, the Clarksville Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol conducted a DUI Checkpoint and saturation patrol to find and remove impaired drivers from the streets of Clarksville.

During this time, there were 360 vehicles through the checkpoint and 179 charges.

Clarksville Police saturation patrol.

Clarksville Police saturation patrol.

The results were:

Offensive # of Charges
DUI 2
Revoked/Suspended License 4
Speeding 35
Proof of Insurance 19
Failure to Obey Traffic Signal 8
Simple Possession 2
Seat Belt Violation 2
Child Restraint 1
Equipment Law Violations 46
Window Tint 27
Other Driver License Law 5
Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia 3
Failure to Use Reasonable Care 1
Registration 16
Warrants 1
Other Charges (open container, Implied Consent, Criminal Impersonation, Evading Arrest. Possession Drugs for Resale x 2, Alteration of serial number) 7
Total 179
 

THP had 1 D.U.I arrest during the Checkpoint/Saturation times.


