Clarksville Police releases DUI Checkpoint and Saturation Patrol results from May 5th and 6th
Clarksville, TN – On Friday, May 5th, 2017, 11:00pm thru Saturday, May 6th, 2017, 4:00am, the Clarksville Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol conducted a DUI Checkpoint and saturation patrol to find and remove impaired drivers from the streets of Clarksville.
During this time, there were 360 vehicles through the checkpoint and 179 charges.
The results were:
THP had 1 D.U.I arrest during the Checkpoint/Saturation times.
TopicsChild Restraint, Clarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, Driving On A Suspended License, DUI, DUI checkpoint, Equipment Law Violation, Failure to Obey Traffic Signal, Failure to use Reasonable Care, Insurance, Registration, Saturation Patrol, Seat Belt Violation, Simple Possession, speeding, Tennessee Highway Patrol, THP, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia, Warrants, Window Tint
