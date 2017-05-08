Clarksville Police releases DUI Checkpoint and Saturation Patrol results from May 5th and 6th

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, May 5th, 2017, 11:00pm thru Saturday, May 6th, 2017, 4:00am, the Clarksville Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol conducted a DUI Checkpoint and saturation patrol to find and remove impaired drivers from the streets of Clarksville.

During this time, there were 360 vehicles through the checkpoint and 179 charges.

The results were:

Offensive # of Charges DUI 2 Revoked/Suspended License 4 Speeding 35 Proof of Insurance 19 Failure to Obey Traffic Signal 8 Simple Possession 2 Seat Belt Violation 2 Child Restraint 1 Equipment Law Violations 46 Window Tint 27 Other Driver License Law 5 Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia 3 Failure to Use Reasonable Care 1 Registration 16 Warrants 1 Other Charges (open container, Implied Consent, Criminal Impersonation, Evading Arrest. Possession Drugs for Resale x 2, Alteration of serial number) 7 Total 179

THP had 1 D.U.I arrest during the Checkpoint/Saturation times.

