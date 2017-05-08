|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Miscarriage: One Woman’s Story Newer: Clarksville Police releases DUI Checkpoint and Saturation Patrol results from May 5th and 6th »
Clarksville Quilters Generously Donate 224 Hand-Made Trunk Quilts to Clarksville Police
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville area quilters united and generously donated 224 quilts to the Clarksville Police Department.
The trunk quilts are meant to provide comfort to children or something to hold onto when they are going through a difficult time or feel like the world is crumbling in all around them.
The quilts were made through a collective effort by Clarksville quilters in groups, at home, and, in quilt guilds.Absolutely Fun Sewing acted as a coordinating agency and central hub for the quilts to be dropped off and provided a space for the quilters to work.
Each quilt took anywhere from four to five hours to create, start to finish.
We’d like to thank the local quilters for donating their time, effort, and love to provide such beautiful quilts for children that need something special in their time of need.
Photos
SectionsNews
TopicsAbsolutely Fun Sewing, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, Quilts
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed