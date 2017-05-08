Clarksville Quilters Generously Donate 224 Hand-Made Trunk Quilts to Clarksville Police

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville area quilters united and generously donated 224 quilts to the Clarksville Police Department.

The trunk quilts are meant to provide comfort to children or something to hold onto when they are going through a difficult time or feel like the world is crumbling in all around them.

The quilts were made through a collective effort by Clarksville quilters in groups, at home, and, in quilt guilds.

Each quilt took anywhere from four to five hours to create, start to finish.

We’d like to thank the local quilters for donating their time, effort, and love to provide such beautiful quilts for children that need something special in their time of need.

