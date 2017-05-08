Spring Fling at Dunbar Cave set for Saturday, May 13th

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, May 13th, the Friends of Dunbar Cave (FODC) will be holding their annual Spring Fling event. FODC is anticipating a good turnout and has planned lots of free activities for the whole family.

All activities begin at the Visitor’s Center and are free of charge. Event will be rain or shine. Children must be supervised by an adult.

The event is schedule is as follows:

8:00am – Morning Hike with Dr. Chester – Enjoy learning how to identify trees, shrubs and vines while walking one of Dunbar Cave’s hiking trails.

10:00am to 2:00pm – Music at the Cave – Enjoy a mix of old and new sounds with a soulful twist.

10:00am – Presentation, John Froeschauer, TN regional Naturalist – A program covering gardening for butterflies and moths including a natural history and nectar and larval food plants. it will be followed by a walk around Dunbar Cave’s butterfly garden.

11:00am and 1:00pm – Wings to Soar – Wings to Soar’s mission is to create awareness about the vital role of birds of prey in the natural world. Through their interactive outreach programs, they take environmental education to new heights. In their free flying raptor program, they give audiences an unique experience to view and interact with Birds of Prey up close.

12:00pm – Presentation, Duane Rice from the TB Bluebird Society

Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of Dunbar Cave. Donations are greatly appreciated.

Dunbar Cave State Park is located at 401 Old Dunbar Cave Road, Clarksville Tennessee.

Friends of Dunbar Cave is a non-profit organization with a sole purpose of supporting Clarksville’s only state park. In addition to putting on numerous educational events each year, the group supports the park by providing trail maintenance, computers and educational materials for park staff, commissioning interpretative signs, and advocacy for the protection and preservation and the park and the cave.

If you are one of the over 280,000 annual visitors to the park, please join our group and help preserve and protect Clarksville’s only state park!!

https://sites.google.com/site/friendsdunbar

www.tn.gov/environment/parks/DunbarCave

www.soarsouth.org/

www.tnbluebirdsociety.org

