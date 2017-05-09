APSU Baseball play final home games, Tuesday and Wednesday

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s baseball team wraps up the home portion of its 2017 schedule with a pair of midweek contests.The Govs will first host Evansville in a 6:00pm, Tuesday contest.

Austin Peay then will host Lipscomb in a 1:00pm, Wednesday contest that was moved up from its original May 16th date.

The Govs-Evansville contest, Tuesday, will feature Mindy Wedner signing the national anthem and the Rossview Dance Team performing during the contest.

James Corlew Chevrolet Cadillac will present Wednesday’s contest which features free admission for all fans who come to The Hand for the afternoon start.

Game Details

Austin Peay (20-25) vs. Evansville (15-31)

Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 | 6:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Raymond C. Hand Park

Austin Peay (20-25) vs. Lipscomb (25-19)

Free Admission courtesy James Corlew Chevrolet Cadillac

Wednesday, May 10th, 2017 | 1:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Raymond C. Hand Park

Probable Starters

APSU: TBA | TBA

UE: RHP Austin Allinger (6-1, 3.48 ERA) | LU: TBA

Series Notes

Austin Peay and Evansville met earlier this season and the Purple Aces claimed an 6-1 victory, March 8th, in Evansville. It was Evansville’s third consecutive win in the series that dates back to 1974. The Purple Aces now hold a 41-23-2 advantage in the series, including a 22-14 record at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Wednesday’s meeting with Lipscomb will be the 134th meeting between the teams in a series that dates back to 1931. It has been a close battle between the squads with the Govs holding a 68-65-1 advantage after winning 14 of the last 17 meetings dating back to 2009.

First Hacks

Redshirt junior left fielder Cayce Bredlau has reached safely in 15 consecutive games (15 H, 11 BB, .406 OBP) and brings a four-game hit streak into the weekday action. Junior second baseman Garrett Giovannelli saw his 14-game hit streak come to an end against SIU Edwardsvillle, Friday, but is hitting a team-best .411 with 19 runs scored in the 17 games since he moved into the leadoff spot against Belmont, April 7th.

Senior first baseman Dre Gleason was one of 40 players named to USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Award Watch List, April 12th. Gleason saw his eight-game hit streak stopped in Sunday’s contest against SIUE, but has 12 hits and seven RBI over the last nine games.

Senior right fielder Chase Hamilton brings a five-game hit streak (.444, 8-for-18, 7 RBI) into this week’s action, bumping his average up 22 points. Sophomore catcher David Martinez started Saturday’s contest against SIUE and was 1-for-3 with a walk at the plate.

Sophomore Brett Newberg has started five games in a eight game stretch as the Govs designated hitter and had two home runs (.668 SLG) and seven walks (.500 OBP) in those outings. Redshirt freshman utility man Parker Phillips started at three different positions (C, DH, 3B) during the SIUE series.

Senior utility man Alex Robles was held to two hits during the SIUE series, snapping a six-game hit streak in Saturday’s contest. Freshman utility man Malcolm Tipler has a hit in seven of his last eight games (.354, 11-for-31, 8 RBI) .

Since April 1st, Junior center fielder Imani Willis is batting .333 (23-for-69) with 19 runs scored with a hit in 11 of those 12 games.

Junior shortstop Kyle Wilson saw a five-game hit streak (8-for-20, .400) come to an end at Vanderbilt, last Tuesday.

Power Performance

The Govs finished the weekend ranked No. 5 in home runs per game (1.49) among Division I teams. Austin Peay has hit 22 home runs over its last 14 games with senior right fielder Chase Hamilton supplying six home runs during that span.

They also remain ranked eighth in total home runs (67), 12th in slugging percentage (.486) and 24th in doubles per game (2.11).

Junior Garrett Giovannelli became the 14th different Govs batter to hit a home run in 2017, extending the program record for most players with a home run in a season.

Austin Peay’s 67 home runs ranks third most in program history with 12 regular-season games remaining. The APSU record is 72 home runs (2001) followed by 70 (1999). The Govs record pace is 1.25 home runs per game set in 1999 (70 HR/56 GP).

APSU hit a Raymond C. Hand Park record six home runs against Tennessee Tech, March 25th.

Toeing the Rubber

APSU pitchers continue their torrid strikeout pace, racking up 366 Ks through 404.2 innings this season. Their 8.14 strikeout rate would be just the third time in program history a Govs pitching staff has averaged more than 8 strikeouts per nine innings and ranks 86th nationally. The starters for this week’s contests are yet to be named

Next Up for APSU Baseball

The Govs start a regular-season ending seven-game road trip with a three-game nonconference series at Notre Dame, Friday-Sunday, in South Ben, Indiana.

Follow APSU Baseball

For additional coverage of Austin Peay’s baseball team, follow the Govs on Twitter @AustinPeayBSB. Austin Peay’s athletics department also maintains several social media accounts @LetsGoPeay (Twitter), /LetsGoPeay (Facebook) and /LetsGoPeay (Instagram).

Sections

Topics