APSU to hold Dave Loos Retirement Celebration June 10th

Clarksville, TN – A star-studded affair is slated to go down Saturday, June 10th, 2017 in the Dunn Center as former Austin Peay State University head men’s basketball coach Dave Loos is roasted and thanked at a celebration in his honor.

“Dave Loos: Celebrating a Legend” is a night where the community and industry that Loos gave so much to can give a little back—in thanks, and in more than a little jest.

Kansas head coach Bill Self, former Austin Peay athletics director and current Big 12 deputy commissioner Tim Weiser, ESPN’s Mark Adams and scores of others will be on the dais to give Loos a proper send-off on the court bearing his name.

Beginning at 5:00pm, drinks and light hors d’oeuvres will be provided in the Dunn Center lobby, available to all guests age 21-and-up.

Dinner begins at 6:00pm inside the Dunn Center with visiting dignitaries taking the stage to share stories of Coach Loos’ life and 46-year coaching career. Former players, including legends such as Trenton Hassell and Bubba Wells, will be in attendance as well.

Tickets to the event are $30.00 per person, with proceeds going toward the Dave Loos Scholarship Fund and Rally For Rhyan, a pediatric cancer studies research fund started in honor Rhyan Loos, Loos’ granddaughter, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for Neuroblastoma.

For any questions, please email petersonn@apsu.edu or call 931.221.7291.

