Clarksville Gas and Water reports Sewer Main Work to Close Section of Madison Street

Tuesday, May 9th, 2017

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water will close all lanes of Madison Street between South Tenth Street and Pageant Lane at 6:00pm this evening for sewer main work.

Madison Street will be accessible to area residents and emergency personnel; however, through traffic will be detoured to Pageant Lane and South Tenth Street during the work.

The sewer main work is anticipated to be finished and Madison Street reopened by approximately 6:00am Wednesday morning.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Sections

Topics