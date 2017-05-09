Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Parks and Recreation to host Fun with Fido events

May 9, 2017
 

Clarksville Parks and Recreation DepartmentClarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation is excited to host Fun with Fido, a free event series for you and your four-legged family member.

The season will kick-off at Heritage Park Bark Park, 1241 Peachers Mill Road. Join us from noon to 2:00pm Saturday, May 13th for a tail-waggin’ good time of contests, prizes and dog-related vendors.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation - Fun with Fido


The series continues from noon to 2:00pm Saturday, August 19th at King’s Run Bark Park at Liberty Park.

The final event will be from 8:00am to 1:00pm Saturday, October 7th at the Clarksville Downtown Market.

For more details about Fun with Fido, contact Clarksville Parks and Recreation at 931.645.7476.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department OfficeThe mission of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is to provide a variety of positive recreational experiences to enhance life values for individuals, families, and our diverse culture.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.


