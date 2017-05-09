|
Clarksville Police Department held Student Traffic Awareness Training Class on Saturday, May 6th
Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, May 6th, 2017, 36 young adults, between 15 and 19 years old, signed on the dotted line to attend Clarksville Police Department’s free Student Traffic Awareness Training (S.T.A.T) class.
They had an opportunity to learn about speed awareness, occupant protection, underage alcohol prevention awareness, pedestrian and bicycle safety, rules of the road, traffic signs and signals, traffic laws, driving under the influence, and distracted driving.
The class was free, but the lessons were invaluable.
The young drivers were able to experience the effects of alcohol without consuming a drop, drive a golf cart while texting or distracted, and performing field sobriety tests while wearing DUI goggles.
They had a lot of fun while learning about a wide variety of topics associated with operating a motor vehicle.
The next class will be August 26th, 2017. You can sign up on the Clarksville Police Department website.
Photos
