Dodging The Roadkill: Riding the Natchez Trace Parkway

Clarksville, TN I had heard so much about riding the Natchez Trace Parkway that when the day came, I was like a kid in a candy store.

As you know, I love to travel alone and everything I had heard about “riding the Trace” indicated that if you want to be “one” with your bike, and enjoy some solitude, then the Trace is where you go.

It was November 8th, 2016, Election Day.  We would FINALLY  be at the end of this national nightmare of a Presidential Election.  I was so sick of it all that taking this trip was the perfect way to turn off all the damn “noise.”

It was a cool start to the morning, but would later warm up nicely and turn out to be a picture perfect day to ride.

The Natchez Trace is over 400 miles of scenic euphoria that winds itself through three states.  Some of the history of the trail is that it was a major travel corridor for American Indians, European settlers, slave traders, soldiers and more.  The modern Natchez Trace now follows the path of the Old Natchez Trace from Natchez Mississippi up to Nashville, Tennessee.

I rode it from Nashville to Tupelo, Mississippi.

It’s a beautiful ride.  The top speed limit is 50 mph.  There are no trucks allowed, and it’s perfect for bicycles, motorcycles, convertibles, jeeps and more.  If you’re wanting to get away for a nice “Sunday” drive, it’s perfect.

Several of my biker friends told me that, “you won’t like it, you can only do 50,”  or “It’s beautiful and all that, but you get bored after a while.”

I really didn’t get too aggravated about the speed limit, and I never got bored.  It was absolutely beautiful.  Keeping the speed under control turned out to be a real blessing, because it allowed me to soak it all in.

There are many historic markers down the Trace.  I couldn’t stop at all of them, but I did catch a few.  There’s so much history along this path.  Even if you’re not a history buff, you can’t help but be overwhelmed at the thought of what went on along this very path.

I met a father and his son who were on a two week motorcycle adventure, that would ultimately end up in Las Vegas.  They were camping under the stars each night. I thought that was so cool.

There are some exits to get gas, but it’s recommended that you start with a full tank.

I’ve ridden the Trace twice now and I can’t say that I would go out of my way to do it again, but I thoroughly enjoyed it and can mark it off of my “biker” bucket list.


