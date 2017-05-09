El Paso Chihuahuas rally in the ninth to beat Nashville Sounds, 8-6

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – The El Paso Chihuahuas scored a pair of runs in the ninth inning to grab an 8-6 win over the Nashville Sounds, spoiling Bark in the Park Night in front of 8,691 humans and 500+ dogs at First Tennessee Park Tuesday night.

Nashville (13-16) scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth to even the game at 6-6 only to see El Paso do the exact same in the ninth to steal a series-clinching win.

Reliever Ross Detwiler started the top of the ninth for the Sounds and got two quick outs before yielding a walk to Diego Goris. The Sounds turned to right-hander Simon Castro out of the bullpen. He hit Dusty Coleman with a pitch, and then allowed consecutive run-scoring singles to Christian Villanueva and Rocky Gale.

Sean Manaea started the game for Nashville on a Major League rehab assignment. The southpaw went four innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits. He walked one, struck out five, and threw 72 pitches.

Chris Bassitt followed on a Major League rehab assignment of his own. The right-hander also worked four innings and didn’t factor into the decision. Bassitt allowed four runs on five hits and four walks. He struck out six and threw 70 pitches.

The Sounds out-hit the Chihuahuas, 12-11, thanks to multi-hit games from Ryan LaMarre who went 3-for-4, and Matt Olson who added a pair of hits including his fifth home run of the season.

Olson’s solo blast came in the second inning and was followed immediately by a solo shot from Matt Chapman. It was the first set of back-to-back homers by Nashville this season.

Every other player in the lineup for Nashville had a hit. Franklin Barreto knocked in a pair of runs – both coming on his game-tying two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Detwiler was charged with the loss while Christian Bethancourt earned the win despite a blown save.

The Sounds have a team off day Wednesday before beginning a four-game series with the Albuquerque Isotopes Thursday night. First pitch at First Tennessee Park is scheduled for 6:35pm.

