Local Law Enforcement to hold Hands Across the Border DUI Checkpoint May 19th

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, May 19th, 2017, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Kentucky State Police, Christian County Sheriff’s Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Hopkinsville Police Department, and Clarksville Police Department will be conducting a Checkpoint on US41-A near the State line.

Troopers, Deputies, and Officers will be looking for impaired drivers and will take enforcement action on any observed violation. Troopers, Deputies, and Officers will also be doing Saturation Patrols on US41-A, KY. State highways 400, 911, 115 and Tennessee State highway 236 & 374.

Impaired driving is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the United States.

Law enforcement officers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment.

They are targeting those who operate a vehicle while impaired and, at the same time taking corrective action for other violations observed, thereby, ensuring the protection of all motorists.

Law Enforcement recognizes that sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools in the battle against impaired driving.

Hands Across the Border is partially funded by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the Kentucky Highway Safety Office.

