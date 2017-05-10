|
AAA reports Tennessee Gas Prices Drop 3 cents
Clarksville Gas Prices among the cheapest in Tennessee
Tampa, FL – Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.12 on Sunday, the lowest in more than a month. Pump prices dropped 3 cents in the past week, and prices should drift even lower this week.
The highest average price so far this year for regular unleaded was $2.18 on April 20th. Since that time, the state average has declined 17 consecutive days for a total discount of 6 cents.“Gas prices are falling due to continued high production rates from U.S. refineries, moderate demand, and a recent drop in crude oil prices,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If this trend holds, gasoline will be near or below year-ago levels by Memorial Day, and rival prices seen last summer.”
Gas prices are almost as low as last year. In February, prices were 57 cents higher than year-ago levels.
The year-over-year difference in Tennessee has since fallen to only 3 cents on Sunday.
Last year, the state average was $2.16 on Memorial Day, and $2.03 from June 1st – August 31st, 2016.
About The Auto Club Group
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, insurance, financial services and travel offerings to over 9 million members across eleven states and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana.
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 57 million members in the United States and Canada and whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety. Motorists can map a route, identify gas prices, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance with the AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android.
Learn more at AAA.com/mobile. AAA clubs can be visited on the Internet at AAA.com.
