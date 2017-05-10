AAA reports Tennessee Gas Prices Drop 3 cents

Clarksville Gas Prices among the cheapest in Tennessee

Tampa, FL – Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.12 on Sunday, the lowest in more than a month. Pump prices dropped 3 cents in the past week, and prices should drift even lower this week.

The highest average price so far this year for regular unleaded was $2.18 on April 20th. Since that time, the state average has declined 17 consecutive days for a total discount of 6 cents.

Gas prices are almost as low as last year. In February, prices were 57 cents higher than year-ago levels.

The year-over-year difference in Tennessee has since fallen to only 3 cents on Sunday.

The most expensive metro markets in the state are Knoxville ($2.14), Nashville ($2.14), and Memphis ($2.13)

The least expensive metro markets in the state are Chattanooga ($2.05), Clarksville/Hopkinsville ($2.08), and Johnson City/Kingsport/Bristol ($2.11)

Last year, the state average was $2.16 on Memorial Day, and $2.03 from June 1st – August 31st, 2016.

Current and Past Price Averages

Regular Unleaded Gasoline

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Highest Recorded

Average Price National $2.350 $2.354 $2.388 $2.381 $2.215 $4.114 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.369 $2.375 $2.419 $2.415 $2.210 $4.079 (7/17/2008) Tampa $2.339 $2.346 $2.406 $2.402 $2.167 $4.009 (7/16/2008) Georgia $2.225 $2.228 $2.257 $2.267 $2.193 $4.164 (9/15/2008) Tennessee $2.120 $2.124 $2.152 $2.132 $2.072 $4.118 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Fuel Fundamentals

(Based on weekly data provided by the EIA) Crude oil prices averaged $47.21 per barrel last week, the lowest weekly average since November 18.

averaged $47.21 per barrel last week, the lowest weekly average since November 18. U.S. crude inventories fell 0.1 percent

fell 0.1 percent Domestic crude production increased 0.3 percent

increased 0.3 percent Refineries operated at slightly lower than record highs seen last week.

operated at slightly lower than record highs seen last week. The U.S. rig count increased by another 7 this week to a total of 877 – that’s more than double the amount from this time last year. Wholesale gasoline plunged on Thursday, losing nearly 20 percent value compared to highs seen in mid-April.

plunged on Thursday, losing nearly 20 percent value compared to highs seen in mid-April. Gasoline production increased 0.75 percent

increased 0.75 percent Gasoline supply increased 1 percent over the week before

increased 1 percent over the week before Gasoline demand declined for the third consecutive week. Demand was especially high last year, due to lower gas prices.

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 120,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

