CDE Lightband earns Diamond Level Reliable Public Power Provider designation

Clarksville power utility commended for reliability, safety

Clarksville, TN – CDE Lightband has earned a Diamond Level Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3)® designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service.

CDE Lightband scored 98-100 percent from the national public power experts. David Lynch, Assistant Director of Utility Operations at Marquette Board of Light and Power, Michigan, and chair of the Association’s RP3 Review Panel, presented the designations on May 8th during the Association’s annual Engineering & Operations Technical Conference in San Antonio, Texas.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a Reliable Public Power Provider,” said Brian Taylor, General Manager of CDE Lightband. “Our staff works hard to provide reliable service and RP3 recognizes our commitment to serving the community.”

The RP3 designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity.

“The City of Clarksville is proud of the high-quality service and efficient operations achieved by CDE-Lightband, our electric power utility,” Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan said. “This Diamond Level designation is a high honor for the leadership and workers of CDE, and for the members of the City’s Power Board, the citizen’s panel that oversees CDE.”

CDE Lightband joins more than 220 public power utilities nationwide that hold the RP3 designation.

“Utilities that have earned an RP3 designation demonstrate public power’s emphasis on achieving leading practices and providing a high level of service to communities,” said Lynch. “We are proud to welcome all utilities earning this recognition for the first time and to those renewing their designations.”

The American Public Power Association has offered the RP3 designation for 12 years. The Association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 49 million people in 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. The Association advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training, and operations.

About CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband is a municipally-owned public power and broadband service provider serving 67,000 electric and 19,000 broadband customers with the city limits of Clarksville, TN.

CDE Lightband provides reliable utilities delivered at the speed of light. Our service area, consisting of 100 square miles within the municipal boundaries, includes 892 miles of power lines and 960 miles of fiber optic cable.

Our world-class Fiber Optic Network keeps electric costs low and allows us to deliver exceptional products and constant innovation. The network provides savings of over $1 million annually in operating costs and provides over $5 million annually in income for electrical grid improvements that result in half as many large scale power outages compared to peer cities.

Additionally, access to our network increases home values by 3% or an average of over $5,000, according to the Fiber to the Home Council. Based in large part on access to the superior digital products provided by CDE Lightband, Clarksville has been designated a first 50 “Next Century City.”

CDE Lightband offers Electricity, Internet, Digital TV and Telephone services with blazing fast speed and superior performance … with the additional convenience of 24/7 local support and bundling all your utilities into a single bill.

Our staff includes 200 full-time employees, a management team with over 100 years of combined industry expertise and governance provided by a board of five local business leaders.

For more information, visit their website at www.cdelightband.com

