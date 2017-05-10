Clarksville Parks and Recreation to hold Float the River on May 20th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation will host another float event for canoe and kayak enthusiasts at 7:30am Saturday, May 20th, 2017.

Participants will float approximately 2 miles on the West Fork Red River from Robert Clark Park to Billy Dunlop Park.

Participants will then drive to Billy Dunlop Park, where transportation will be provided back to the float starting point at Robert Clark Park. Participants can expect to be on the water by 8:00am.

Registration is available online at www.cityofclarksville.com/parksrec

Participants will need to have their own canoe/kayak & life jacket and the float is free of charge. Life jackets must be worn at all times. Need equipment? Contact Blueway Adventures at 931.320.8466.

