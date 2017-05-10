Clarksville Parks and Recreation to hold Float the River on May 20th

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Parks and Recreation DepartmentClarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation will host another float event for canoe and kayak enthusiasts at 7:30am Saturday, May 20th, 2017.

Participants will float approximately 2 miles on the West Fork Red River from Robert Clark Park to Billy Dunlop Park.

Float the River event set for Saturday, May 20th.

Canoes and kayaks must be dropped off by 7:30am at Robert Clark Park.

Participants will then drive to Billy Dunlop Park, where transportation will be provided back to the float starting point at Robert Clark Park. Participants can expect to be on the water by 8:00am.

Registration is available online at www.cityofclarksville.com/parksrec

Participants will need to have their own canoe/kayak & life jacket and the float is free of charge. Life jackets must be worn at all times. Need equipment? Contact Blueway Adventures at 931.320.8466.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department OfficeThe mission of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is to provide a variety of positive recreational experiences to enhance life values for individuals, families, and our diverse culture.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.


