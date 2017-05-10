Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Community Centers to add Adaptive Programming

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation community centers will be adding adaptive programming thanks to a $2,500 grant received by the Clarksville Association for Down Syndrome.

The grant was awarded by the “Healthy Middle TN: Meaningful Improvements Designed Through Networks” program, which enhances local and regional health initiatives that link economic development and business with health, education and human services organizations.

Dan Carpenter, Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department Deputy Director of Recreation, said the adaptive programming is in the planning stage and will start at Crow Community Center in July.

“We are extremely excited about this new partnership with CADS and we look forward to the positive impact this will make in Clarksville.”

About the Clarksville Association for Down Syndrome

Clarksville Association for Down Syndrome (CADS) is a nonprofit organization with a mission to educate and create a support network for individuals with down syndrome, their families and the community.

For more information on CADS visit their website at: www.cadstn.org

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

The mission of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is to provide a variety of positive recreational experiences to enhance life values for individuals, families, and our diverse culture.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

