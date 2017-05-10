Clarksville Police reports Gravel Truck Overturns on North Second Street

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Today, Wednesday, May 5th, 2017, around 1:45pm, a dump truck overturned near the intersection of North Second Street and Riverside Drive causing traffic to back up at the busy intersection.  

An International dump truck, driven by a 53 year old man, was traveling east on North Second Street in the right hand turn lane and, for an unknown reason, started swerving left.

International dump truck rolls over on North Second Street. (Jim Knoll, CPD)

The load shifted causing the dump truck to overturn, spilling its load onto the roadway.

The driver was transported, to Tennova Heathcare with unspecified injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and the lead investigator is Officer Bob Peterson.

