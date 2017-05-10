Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police requests public assistance identifying Tiny Town Road Burglary Suspect

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a burglary suspect who caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to a business in the 200 block of Tiny Town Road.  

On Sunday, May 7th, 2017 a little past midnight, a white male. clean shaved, with dark hair got out of a van, broke the glass out of the door with a crow bar, entered, attempted to break into an ATM, stole a cash register, and exited the business.

Clarksville Police are looking for the person in this photo in connection to a Burglary on Tiny Town Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dominic Sacco, 931.648.0656, ext. 5384.

The male was wearing baggy, light colored jeans, black shirt, multi-colored hoodie, tan facial cover, light colored tennis shoes (possibly white), with blue/green laces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dominic Sacco, 931.648.0656, ext. 5384 or call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8277 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591


