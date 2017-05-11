Cannon to be unveiled in honor of Clarksville Rotary Club tomorrow

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Government TennesseeClarksville, TN – On Friday, May 12th, 2017, to celebrate Rotary’s 100th Birthday, the Clarksville Rotary Club has purchased a new life-size cannon from Clarksville Foundry to replace the one moved to Fort Defiance from the Montgomery County Courthouse lawn. Montgomery County is proud to once again have the opportunity to display a cannon on our beautiful historic courthouse lawn.

As part of tomorrow’s cannon unveiling at 10:30am, the cannon will be fired. Downtown residents and businesses should be aware of the noise associated.

Clarksville Foundry patternmaker James Lumpkin puts the finishing touches on the replica Model 1841 6-Pounder Field Gun produced entirely at Clarksville Foundry. The cannon will be unveiled Friday in honor of the Clarksville Rotary Club's 100th Anniversary this month. (Greg Williamson)

