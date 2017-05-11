Cannon to be unveiled in honor of Clarksville Rotary Club tomorrow

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, May 12th, 2017, to celebrate Rotary’s 100th Birthday, the Clarksville Rotary Club has purchased a new life-size cannon from Clarksville Foundry to replace the one moved to Fort Defiance from the Montgomery County Courthouse lawn. Montgomery County is proud to once again have the opportunity to display a cannon on our beautiful historic courthouse lawn.

As part of tomorrow’s cannon unveiling at 10:30am, the cannon will be fired. Downtown residents and businesses should be aware of the noise associated.

