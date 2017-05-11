Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony set for Saturday, May 19th

Clarksville, TN – The 2017 National Police Week (NPW) is May 14th through May 20th. The local Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony will be held May 19th, 2017, 10:30am at Clarksville Police Headquarters, 135 Commerce Street. The public is invited to attend.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed Public Law 87-726 designating May 15th as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, and the week in which May 15th falls as National Police Week.

While the actual dates change from year to year, National Police Week is always the calendar week, beginning on Sunday, which includes May 15th.

Each year our nation loses between 140-160 law enforcement officers in the line of duty. In 2016, 143 officers died in the line of duty.

The Clarksville Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office have had the following law enforcement officers die in the line of duty:

“Cowboy” Kermit Leonard Nipple – Died Aug 9th, 1945

He died while investigating a fire at Clarksville Laundry on Third Street. One of the walls collapsed, killing him instantly. He was 35 years old at the time of his death and had been on the Police Department for 3 years. Officer Nipple was Clarksville’s first officer killed in the line of duty.

Kenneth Browning – Died Feb 13th, 1974

Officer Browning was shot and killed on Madison Street in front of the Post Office while responding to a call of a man with a shotgun. He was 38 years old at the time of his death and had been on the Police Department for 4 years.

Police Service Dog – KING – Died May 22nd, 1978

King was killed while protecting his K9 Handler, Ralph Prost, during a search for burglary suspects in the New Providence area.

Aaron Douglas Glenn – Died November 19th, 1983.

On November 5th, 1983, Officer Glenn was responding, on a motorcycle, to a domestic disturbance call. Officer Glenn struck the side of a vehicle that pulled out in front of him at “Magic Wheels Skating Rink”. He later died from the injuries sustained from the crash.

David Scott – Died June 7th, 2002

Officer David Scott died during a vehicle pursuit of a robbery suspect on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway.

Yamil Baez-Santiago – Died June 7th, 2002

Officer Baez-Santiago died during a vehicle pursuit of a robbery suspect on the 101st Parkway. He had been on the department about four months at the time of his death.

Deputy “Bubba” Johnson – Died January 12th, 2014

Deputy Johnson lost his life in a vehicle accident while on duty with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Bubba had previously served with the Montgomery County Emergency Medical Service and the Clarksville Police Department.

Also, let us take time to remember all the other officers who passed away over the years who dedicated their lives to serving our community.

