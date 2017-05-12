Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Award Winners at Annual Gala

2017-18 Chairman Announced

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 2016-17 year last evening with a dinner and gala at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. After recognizing winners of several business awards, the Chamber also announced its 2017-18 Board of Directors Chairman.

Chamber Chairman Sidney Johnson and Membership Chairman Alicia Edwards presented the following awards during the evening.

In 2012, the Chamber’s Membership Committee introduced the Lifetime Achievement Award. This award honors and recognizes a member that has shown dedication to the community and this organization. The 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to the Reverend Jimmy Terry, Sr. Rev. Terry’s son and wife accepted the award on his behalf, but he pastor joined the event briefly by speaker phone and share is gratitude and usual encouragement with the crowd.

Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors play a very important role in the day-to-day operations of the Chamber. Ambassadors are goodwill representatives of the organization that works for business and community interests in Clarksville-Montgomery County. The commitment and participation in Chamber activities is greatly appreciated. The 2017 Ambassador of the Year Award was presented to Dee Ann Colburn with Legends Bank.

The Membership Committee also presents the Clarksville Young Professional of the Year. CYP is focused on professional development and she has volunteered countless hours and genuinely cares about our community. Stacey Streetman with F&M Bank is the recipient of the 2017 CYP of the Year.

The Veterans Award sponsored by Troy McNalley, Sporty’s Awards, recognizes a Clarksville military veteran who, through their professional and personal efforts, is making a positive impact throughout the business community. The winner has a strong record of outstanding performance in their work and has served in our military. The Boots to Suits Award was presented to John Clement with Workforce Essentials.

Serving as board of directors chairman beginning July 1st, is Charlie Koon, director of workforce & economic development at Workforce Essentials.

Remaining Chamber board leadership and members will be announced in July.

