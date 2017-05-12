Clarksville Police arrest Amanda Sparks for Prostitution again

Clarksville, TN – According to Clarksville Police, a woman, Amanda Sparks, 29, of Clarksville, TN, out on bond for a April 26th, 2017 prostitution charge has been arrested and charged again for prostitution.

Clarksville Police Department’s special operations unit has been targeting those offering sexual service in exchange for money using the website Backpage.com. Agents found an ad on May 10th, 2017 posted on Backpage.com in the Clarksville women seeking men section.

An agent contacted the person on the phone number listed and entered into an agreement for sexual services in exchange for $60.00.

The person who posted the ad provided a picture which an agent recognized as being the same person who was previously arrested during a similar operation.

An arrangement was made to meet at an area hotel, at which time, Amanda Sparks was arrested. She was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and charged with: Prostitution; Bond: $2500.

Amanda Sparks

Name: Amanda Sparks

Gender: F

Race: W

Address: Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN

Arresting Officer: Smock

Charged With: Prostitution

Booked Into: Montgomery County Jail

Bond: $2,500.00

Sections

Topics