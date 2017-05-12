Dodging the Roadkill: Tuckessee H.O.G Chapter holds first annual Motorcycle Rodeo

Clarksville, TN – The Tuckessee Harley Owner’s Group, H.O.G, held their first annual Motorcycle Rodeo this past weekend and as they say, a good time was had by all.

The H.O.G chapter is for Harley Davidson owners who enjoy riding and fellowship with other riders. They support charitable causes in the community but more importantly, they promote riding their motorcycles and riding safe.

Held on May 6th at Appleton’s Harley Davidson, the participants were asked to perform feats of balance and motorcycle skills as they competed.

This event was scheduled instead of the regular monthly meeting of the H.O.G Chapter and featured a food truck and family and friends to cheer on the competitors.

The second even featured two man teams competing in the balloon toss contest. Grace and Michael Damico managed to stay dry and made it look easy.

The final event was the weenie bite. Two passengers on a motorcycle, with the one on the back trying to bite the biggest chunk out of a “weiner” hanging on a string. Chris Leary and Tosh Blackmon were leading most of the competition until Brittany Neal and Jon Robinson made their final pass.

In the end, Brittany wins the weenie bite.

This event was a great time for fellowship and just hanging out with other bikers.

Director Jason Altenberg says this event will get bigger and better next year, and thought the first attempt at it went well. If you’re a Harley owner and wish to join a group of Harley owners who are passionate about their bikes and enjoy the fellowship, then stop by Appleton’s Harley Davidson on the bypass for more information.

