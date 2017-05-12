Nashville Sounds hold off Albuquerque Isotopes for 3-1 Win

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – Early offense, silky smooth defense, and efficient pitching proved to be a winning formula for the Nashville Sounds Friday night as they edged the Albuquerque Isotopes 3-1. The Sounds offense did all its damage in the opening two innings and Daniel Gossett and the bullpen shut down the Isotopes to snap a four game slide.

Gossett had his finest performance of the season en route to his first victory of the campaign. The 24-year-old notched his first quality start by scattering five hits across six innings while he rung up seven hitters. The six innings worked were a season-high for the right-hander.

The Sounds added a little Parm to the winning recipe in the second inning as right fielder Chris Parmelee took Thad Weber deep and give the Sounds a 3-0 lead. It was Parmelee’s fourth home run of the season.

Albuquerque got a run back in the fourth inning when Derrik Gibson scorched a triple over the head of center fielder Ryan LaMarre. It was the only run Gossett and the bullpen would surrender all night.

Jaycob Brugman recorded his second three-hit game of the season while LaMarre reached base safely with a hit for the sixth consecutive game. For LaMarre it was his third straight game with multiple hits as he went 2-for-3 on the evening.

Defensively the Sounds turned two double plays and Matt Chapman made a diving catch.

Game three of the four-game series is scheduled for Saturday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Daniel Mengden (0-1, 4.91) starts for Nashville while Albuquerque counters with left-hander Ryan Carpenter (2-1, 3.68). First pitch is slated for 6:35pm.

The 2017 season is the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Season ticket memberships are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com

Sections

Topics