Shane Showalter’s contract not renewed as APSU Softball Coach

Clarksville, TN – Shane Showalter, who has served as softball coach for the past two seasons, will not return in 2017-18. APSU Athletics Director Ryan Ivey announced Friday his contract would not be renewed.

“I want to thank Coach Showalter for his service to our softball program over the past five years. He has worked tirelessly to provide our student-athletes a quality experience, and for that we are thankful.”

Showalter’s record was 26-69 overall in his two seasons as head coach at APSU, including a 10-37 mark in Ohio Valley Conference contests. Showalter ascended to the role of head coach prior to the 2016 season after serving the previous three season as an assistant coach on the Austin Peay softball staff.

During his two seasons at the helm, the Govs won the OVC Team Sportsmanship Award for the 2015-16 school year, had the OVC’s 2016 Freshman of the Year (Danielle Liermann) – who was also named to the All-OVC First team and All-OVC Newcomer Team – and Kacy Acree, who was selected to the All-OVC Newcomer team in 2016.

Ivey said a national search will begin immediately for the ninth head coach in the program’s 33-year history.

“We will begin a national search immediately. We are looking for someone that can come in and move our program forward. We believe we have a great opportunity to be successful in softball, and it is an important component of our vision to become the premier athletics department in the OVC.”

“Our process will be very similar to what we have done with our previous head coaching searches. We ask everyone to respect and trust the process. Our main focus is to get an exceptional coach and leader who is going to move our program forward.”

