Clarksville Parks and Recreation to host free Sunrise Yoga with YMCA

Clarksville, TN – What better way to start your day than to enjoy the beautiful scenery of the Cumberland River, while participating in a free, morning yoga class?

Clarksville Parks and Recreation and the Clarksville Area YMCA have partnered again to host Sunrise Yoga every Wednesday and Friday morning at Liberty Park.

The class meets from 6:00am to 7:00am near the outdoor fitness equipment and is open to all ages.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat. The participant(s) with the highest attendance at the end of the program will be eligible to receive a gift card!

For more about Sunrise Yoga, contact Clarksville Parks and Recreation at 931.645.7476.

