Albuquerque Isotopes holds Nashville Sounds scoreless Sunday

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds settled for a four-game series split after a 6-0 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes spoiled the day for 9,718 fans on Mother’s Day at First Tennessee Park.

The near-capacity crowd didn’t have much to cheer about as the Sounds (15-18) were blanked for the second time in 2017.

Albuquerque jumped on Nashville starter Paul Blackburn in the second inning. Noel Cuevas reached on an infield single and quickly moved to third when Jordan Patterson followed with a double. Both scored on run-scoring hits by Rafael Ynoa and Collin Ferguson.

Blackburn turned in a 1-2-3 fifth inning but the long ball got him again in the sixth. Cuevas singled to left field and swiped second base before Jordan Patterson belted a two-run homer to the right field seats.

The right-hander was tagged with his fourth loss of the season after allowing six runs on seven hits in five-plus innings.

Meanwhile, the offense was stuck in neutral. The Sounds mustered only four hits on the afternoon, two of which came off the bat of Joey Wendle.

Albuquerque starter Barry Enright kept Nashville off balance for 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander yielded only three hits, didn’t issue any walks, and struck out five in the win.

The bullpen trio of Jerry Vasto, Carlos Estevez, and Sam Moll shut down the Sounds the rest of the way.

The Sounds hit the road for an eight-game trip to California. Game one against the Fresno Grizzles is scheduled for Monday night at Chukchansi Park. Right-hander Chris Bassitt (0-0, 9.00) starts for Nashville against right-hander Casey Coleman (1-1, 8.38) for Fresno. First pitch is slated for 8:35pm.

