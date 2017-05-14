|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Altra Federal Credit Union promotes Rose Melton to Retail Market Manager
Clarksville, TN – Altra Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Rose Melton from Office Manager to Retail Market Manager. Melton has worked for Altra since 2007.
“Rose has done an exceptional job servicing our members in the Clarksville area,” said Dan Schwaab, Regional Vice President for Altra Federal Credit Union.“Rose’s vast knowledge of the financial industry, strong commitment to the Clarksville community and her leadership skills will continue to be an asset to our members in this well-deserved promotion.”
Melton has over 30 years of financial management experience, 10 years of that as Office Manager at Altra’s Madison Street location. In her new role, Melton will oversee operations at the two Clarksville branches and will be responsible for expanding Altra’s relationship within the Clarksville community.
Melton has a Bachelor’s Degree from Austin Peay State University. She and her husband have two children and reside in Clarksville.
About Altra Federal Credit Union
Altra Federal Credit Union is a nationwide full-service cooperative financial institution with over 93,000 members and $1.3 billion in assets. They currently have 16 locations in eight states. Altra was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Onalaska, WI.
For more information, visit www.altra.org
SectionsBusiness
TopicsAltra Federal Credit Union, APSU, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville TN, Dan Schwaab, Madison Street, Rose Melton
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed