Altra Federal Credit Union promotes Rose Melton to Retail Market Manager

Clarksville, TN – Altra Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Rose Melton from Office Manager to Retail Market Manager. Melton has worked for Altra since 2007.

“Rose has done an exceptional job servicing our members in the Clarksville area,” said Dan Schwaab, Regional Vice President for Altra Federal Credit Union.

Melton has over 30 years of financial management experience, 10 years of that as Office Manager at Altra’s Madison Street location. In her new role, Melton will oversee operations at the two Clarksville branches and will be responsible for expanding Altra’s relationship within the Clarksville community.

Melton has a Bachelor’s Degree from Austin Peay State University. She and her husband have two children and reside in Clarksville.

About Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union is a nationwide full-service cooperative financial institution with over 93,000 members and $1.3 billion in assets. They currently have 16 locations in eight states. Altra was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Onalaska, WI.

For more information, visit www.altra.org

Sections

Topics