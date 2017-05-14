APSU Basketball coach Matt Figger adds guard Deyshawn Martin for 2017-2018 season

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s basketball head coach Matt Figger has picked up his third spring commitment from Chipola College guard Deyshawn Martin.

A one-year contributor for the Indians after transferring from Community College of Beaver County (Pennsylvania), Martin started 20 of 26 contests during his sophomore campaign, averaging 9.6 points on 60.5 percent shooting and chipping in 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest to help Chipola post a 22-8 mark. His shooting percentage ranked 44th across all divisions in the NJCAA.

The highly-efficient shooter was 7-for-7 in a November 8th contest against Faith Baptist and 8-for-8 in the December 3rd game at Florida Southwestern. He posted back-to-back 20-point nights against Jefferson Community and UW Sheboygan in late December as well.

His previous season at Beaver County, he posted 17.0 points on 47.0 percent shooting, averaging 8.0 rebounds to boot. He joined Beaver County after a redshirt season at Missouri State West Plains, his initial collegiate home after the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native graduated Brashear High School.

“Deyshawn is a quick, athletic, powerfully-built wing who uses his strength and athleticism to score the ball,” Figger said. “He can guard one-through-four and will be depended on for leadership. He’s a grown man and I expect him to contribute from day one.

Martin joins Ivan Cucak from Toronto and South Carolina State transfer Ed Stephens as Martin’s spring commits, bringing Austin Peay’s total newcomer numbers up to five—Terry Taylor (Bowling Green, Kentucky) and Richard Henderson (St. Louis, Missouri) signed their National Letters of Intent in November.

