Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Mayor’s Summer Night Lights to begin June 5th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan is excited to invite young people in the Clarksville community to a summer program filled with free food and fun activities designed to help young people fight the summertime blues and boredom.

The fifth season of the Mayor’s Summer Night Lights program will kick off June 5th with 5-on-5 basketball tournaments and continue at various locations throughout the summer with DJs, athletic competitions, arts and crafts, local music performances and even a step show featuring fraternities and sororities from Austin Peay State University.

“We created the Mayor’s Summer Night Lights program, which was inspired by a successful program in Los Angeles, to provide teens with a positive way to spend their time during the summer months,” Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan said.

“This is a free program offered by the City of Clarksville that includes 15 evenings of activities and food. I encourage young people to get involved and add some fun to their summer,” stated Mayor McMillan.

The fun begins Monday, June 5th at the Kleeman Community Center with 5-on-5 Basketball Tournaments for players age 14 and older. Participants must sign up at the center no later than 5:45pm.

Summer Night Lights, coordinated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, continues at six locations on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30pm to 9:00pm through July 26th. The program is designed for teens, but all ages are welcome. A meal is provided free of charge by Manna Café each night of the program.

Here is the complete Summer Night Lights schedule:

Bel-Aire Park, 124 Marie Drive

Wednesday, June 14th

Wednesday, July 5th

Wednesday, July 26th

Lettie Kendall Park, 300 A Street

Wednesday, June 21st

Wednesday, July 12th

Lincoln Homes, 20J Howard Street

Wednesday, June 7th

Wednesday, June 28th

Wednesday, July 19th

Kleeman Center, 166 Cunningham Lane

Monday, June 5th

Monday, June 26th

Monday, July 17th

Summit Heights, 20 Summit Heights

Monday, June 12th

Monday, July 24th

Edith Pettus Park, 345 Farris Drive

Monday, June 19th

Monday, July 10th

Want to be a part of this awesome program? Booth space for approved vendors is free and includes a tent, table and chairs. Each booth must provide an activity for youth and teens. Visit www.cityofclarksville.com/parksrec to sign up!

If you would like more information on Summer Night Lights or would like to volunteer, please contact Clarksville Parks and Recreation at 931.645.7476.

