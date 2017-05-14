Parker Phillips two run homer gives APSU Baseball 5-3 win over Notre Dame

APSU Sports Information

South Bend, IN – Austin Peay State University’s baseball team starting pitcher Zach Neff struck out a career-high eight batters and first baseman Parker Phillips supplied a go-ahead two-run home run as the Governors secured a 5-3 victory against Notre Dame, Sunday afternoon at Frank Eck Stadium.

Austin Peay (23-27) had two home runs in the contest, both supplying a lead.

After the Govs handed him a lead in the second, Neff made that advantage stand through his six-inning outing. He would surrender a run on right fielder Eric Gilgenbach’s solo home run in the second. But after the home run he would work around six hits over the next four scoreless frames.

However, Neff would not factor into the decision as Notre Dame rallied for a pair of runs in the seventh. Center fielder Matt Vierling’s double, the Fighting Irish’s second of the frame, cut the lead to a run and put runners on second and third with one out.

The Govs turned to right-hander Caleb Powell (3-4) and while he surrendered the lead when catcher Ryan Lidge hit a ground out, it was the only run he would allow. He induced a fly out to end the seventh and, after the Govs gained the lead, retired two of the four batters he faced in the eighth. Austin Peay handed Alex Robles the ball with two out in the seventh and he retired all four batters he faced for his season’s second save.

Neff tied his career high with six innings of work and his career high eight strikeouts came against just 26 batters faced while walking none.

Hamilton led the Govs offense with a 2-for-4 outing that included his two-run home run. Phillips ended the day 1-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Notre Dame reliever Sean Guenther (2-4) was tagged for the loss after allowing the two runs in the eighth inning, his only inning of work. Vierling led the Fighting Irish offense with a 4-for-5 outing.

Austin Peay continues its seven-game road trip with a 1:00pm, Tuesday contest at Lipscomb that will close out the nonconference portion of its 2017 slate.

