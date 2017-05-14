|
Tennessee State Fire Marshal says Show Mom You Care, Check Her Smoke Alarms
Nashville, TN – The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) encourages Tennesseans to consider giving the gift of safety this year for Mother’s Day by ensuring their mothers have working smoke alarms installed in the home.
“Mothers can play such an important role in our lives by providing us with love and keeping us safe from harm,” said Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance Deputy Commissioner Gary West. “We hope you will consider giving your mother peace of mind this Mother’s Day by ensuring she has adequate smoke alarm coverage. These early warning devices are truly lifesavers and can be a thoughtful way to honor a great mother.”The SFMO reminds Tennesseans that smoke alarms over 10 years old no longer offer a reliable level of safety and are often the source for nuisance alarms. The SFMO urges all residents to determine how old their smoke alarms are (the date of manufacture is located on the back of the alarm).
If they’re 10 years old or older, they should be replaced immediately. This includes smoke alarms that use 10-year batteries and/or are hard-wired.
State fire data indicates that 70 percent of Tennessee residential structure fires in 2016 occurred in homes where no smoke alarm was known to have been present. In addition, 46 percent of smoke alarm failures during that period were due to missing or dead batteries in the device.
Both state and national data reflect that many fatal fires occur at night while the victims are sleeping. The smoke and toxic gases generated by a fire can cause people to sleep more deeply, narrowing the chances of surviving a fire. A working smoke alarm can double the chances of survival by increasing the amount of time a person has to escape a fire in their home.
The SFMO shares the following safety tips on residential smoke alarms:
For more information on making your home fire-safe, download and print the State Fire Marshal’s home fire safety checklist. Tennessee residents can request a free smoke alarm by visiting www.tn.gov/fire.
