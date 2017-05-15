APSU’s Parker Phillips earns first adidas® OVC Player of the Week award

APSU Sports Information

Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University Baseball redshirt freshman Parker Phillips was named the adidas® Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week, Monday, becoming the third APSU baseball athlete to earn the award this season.

Phillips, who played at three different positions last week, led the Governors with a .500 (10-for-20) batting average in last week’s five games.

He began the week with APSU’s second 5-for-5 outing this season in a win against Evansville, Tuesday.

Phillips closed the week with a game-winning two-run home run in the Govs victory at Notre Dame, Sunday.

In his 5-for-5, three RBI performance against Evansville, Tuesday, Phillips fell a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. He hit a leadoff home run in the second inning to tie the game, 1-1, then added a RBI single in the third to extend the lead to 3-1. Phillips added singles in both the fifth and seventh innings before capping his day with a RBI double in the eighth to add an insurance run.

Phillips tacked on a second straight three RBI outing the next night in the Govs come-from-behind win against Lipscomb. He reached base safely in four of his five plate appearances, including a two-run home run in the sixth. Phillips then added a RBI single in Austin Peay’s eight-run ninth inning that saw it overcome a four-run deficit to win in walk-off fashion.

The Notre Dame series started off well for the Collierville Tennessee product, as he hit a leadoff double in the second inning of the series opener and scored on an infield fielder’s choice for the series’ first run. He bookended the series with his second hit of the set – a two-run home run in the eighth that broke a 3-3 tie and provided the eventual game-winning runs.

Phillips joins senior first baseman Dre Gleason (February 20th & March 6th) and senior utility man Alex Robles (May 1st) as Governors to earn adidas® OVC Player of the Week honors in 2017. It is the fifth adidas® weekly honor for a Govs player this season, Robles also earning Pitcher of the Week recognition, March 13th.

Austin Peay continues its regular-season ending seven-game road trip with a 1:00pm, Tuesday contest at Lipscomb. The Govs then close out OVC play with a pivotal three-game set at Eastern Illinois, Thursday-Saturday.

