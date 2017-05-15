Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees to host summer meeting May 18th-19th

Clarksville, TN – On May 18th and 19th, the Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees will host its summer meetings on the APSU campus.

The Board’s Business and Finance Committee, its Academic Policies and Programs/Student Life Committee, and its Audit Committee will meet at 1:30pm that Thursday, and the full Board will meet at 9:00am on Friday, May 19th.

All meetings are open to the public and will take place at 416 College Street.

The Board will vote on several items during the May 18th and 19th meetings, and members will receive an overview of the campus’ master planning process. To watch the meeting live, or to view meeting materials such as the agenda, visit www.apsu.edu/president/board-meeting-materials

For information on the meeting, contact the Secretary to the Board at 931.221.7572.

