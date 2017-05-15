Clarksville Gas and Water reports Gracey Avenue Closed and Crossland Avenue Lane Closed

Monday, May 15th, 2017

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water has closed Gracey Avenue from Stanford Street to Crossland Avenue and the outer westbound lane of Crossland Avenue from Central Avenue to Gracey Avenue is closed for water main maintenance work.

Westbound traffic on Crossland Avenue will be shifted to the inside lane and eastbound traffic will be directed to the outer lane during the work.

Gracey Avenue will be accessible via Stanford Street.

There is currently low water pressure affecting the Gracey Avenue and Crossland Avenue areas due to a water main leak involving the water main line maintenance work.

Loss of water service may also be possible while onsite crews make repairs.

The water main maintenance work is to be finished and the roads fully reopened by approximately 3:30pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

