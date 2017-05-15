Clarksville Police Officer makes 8 Year Old’s Day a Little Brighter

Clarksville, TN – When Clarksville Police Officer Evon Parkes went to work on May 11th he did not realize that he would be able to impact a young man’s day in a good way.

The young man, Quintin Fisher, 8 years old, had been working very hard getting ready for a music recital at Fine Arts Night at his school. He had practiced singing the songs, for over two months, in preparation for the big evening.

He was very upset since he had worked so hard getting ready for the recital.

Officer Parkes took the time and tried to see if he could help Quintin in some small way. He made Quintin a Junior Police Officer which brightened Quintin’s spirits and took some of the sting out of missing the recital.

Quintin shared with Officer Parkes, how he wanted to be a SWAT officer when he grew up. CPD look forward to seeing Quentin at the Clarksville Police Department in about 13 years.

