Clarksville Police Officer makes 8 Year Old’s Day a Little Brighter

May 15, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – When Clarksville Police Officer Evon Parkes went to work on May 11th he did not realize that he would be able to impact a young man’s day in a good way.

The young man, Quintin Fisher, 8 years old, had been working very hard getting ready for a music recital at Fine Arts Night at his school. He had practiced singing the songs, for over two months, in preparation for the big evening.

Clarksville Police Officer Evon Parkes with 8 Year Old Quintin Fisher.

But, as a fate would have it, his mom was involved in a fender bender as they were heading to the recital. Even though it was only a minor collision, it delayed Quintin’s arrival for the recital and he was unable to perform.

He was very upset since he had worked so hard getting ready for the recital.

Officer Parkes took the time and tried to see if he could help Quintin in some small way. He made Quintin a Junior Police Officer which brightened Quintin’s spirits and took some of the sting out of missing the recital.

Quintin shared with Officer Parkes, how he wanted to be a SWAT officer when he grew up.  CPD look forward to seeing Quentin at the Clarksville Police Department in about 13 years.

Quintin Fisher's note.

