Clarksville Police says morning crash sends one to hospital

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police reports that an early morning crash at the intersection of Cumberland Drive and Crestmore Drive caused traffic delays for early morning travelers.

On Monday, May 15th, 2017, around 6:12am, a 16 year old male, driving a Chevy Silverado pickup, pulled out of Crestmore Drive onto Cumberland Drive, and failed to yield to an oncoming Box Truck, driven by 28 year old man.

The impact of the collision caused both vehicles to leave the roadway.

The 16 year old was taken by LifeFlight in Critical, but stable condition.

The road was fully opened to traffic around 9:40am.

The lead investigator is Bill VanBeber.

