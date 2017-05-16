Altra Federal Credit Union welcomes Gail Fielder as Office Manager

Clarksville, TN – Gail Fielder brings 11 years of lending experience to Altra Federal Credit Union. She was recently a Branch Manager at Ascend Federal Credit Union in Nashville, TN.

“We are pleased to have Gail Fielder as our Office Manager in our Clarksville office at Madison Street,” said Dan Schwaab, Regional Vice President for Altra Federal Credit Union. “Her experience and passion will be an asset our members.”

Fielder received her Bachelor’s Degree from Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA. She is an active member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Clarksville Young Professionals. Fielder enjoys baking, crafts, hockey and baseball in her spare time.

She currently resides in Clarksville, TN with her husband and their blended family of four children.

About Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union is a nationwide, full-service cooperative financial institution with over 93,000 members and $1.3 billion in assets. They currently have 17 locations in eight states. Altra was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Onalaska, WI.

For more information visit www.altra.org

