APSU Baseball defeats Lipscomb in extra innings, 3-2

Nashville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s baseball team pitcher Landon Kelly tossed five scoreless in his first collegiate start and infielder Max Remy delivered a tie-breaking base hit in the 11th inning as the Governors won an extra-inning affair, 3-2, against Lipscomb, Tuesday afternoon at Ken Dugan Field.

He then tied the game in the eighth with a bunt single in the ninth to drive in pinch runner Tyler Hubbard.

After Austin Peay (24-27) was denied the winning run in the 10th, right fielder Chase Hamilton singled with one out in the 11th. After the Govs moved him to second base on a sacrifice bunt, Remy delivered a clutch single up the middle to break the tie.

Left-hander Levi Primasing enter the game in the bottom of the 11th and retired the Bisons in order to claim his season’s third save. Remy’s effort also handed reliever Brett Newberg (3-1) the victory after he tossed a scoreless 10th inning.

Kelly would not factor into the decision but struck out three of the 17 batters he faced and allowed just one infield hit in five innings.

Lipscomb reliever Adam Stewart (2-3) was tagged for the loss after allowing two runs on four hits and three walks in four innings.

Lipscomb first baseman Cade Sorrells went 1-for-5 but, much like Remy, supplied the Bisons two runs. He drove in a game-tying run with a ground out in the sixth. Sorrells then gave Lipscomb a 2-1 lead in the eighth with a run-scoring single.

Austin Peay closes out its regular-season slate with a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series at Eastern Illinois, starting with a 3:00pm, Thursday contest.

