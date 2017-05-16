|
APSU Beach Volleyball adds Haley Turner for 2018
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Head Austin Peay State University beach volleyball coach Taylor Mott has announced the addition Haley Turner to the 2018 Governors lineup.
Turner comes to APSU after spending a year at Trevecca Nazarene playing indoor where she saw action in 13 matches.
In high school at Flagstaff High School, she was a three-year letter winner on the court while amassing 372 kills, 45 aces, 352 digs and 134 total blocks.
Turner’s versatility will be a huge asset for the Govs in the sand.
Off the court, she was named the Jamie Golightly Memorial Award for the Most Outstanding Female Athlete and Scholar for obtaining above a 3.75 GPA while playing all four years in high school.
