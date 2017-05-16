Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

APSU Beach Volleyball adds Haley Turner for 2018

May 16, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – Head Austin Peay State University beach volleyball coach Taylor Mott has announced the addition Haley Turner to the 2018 Governors lineup.

Turner comes to APSU after spending a year at Trevecca Nazarene playing indoor where she saw action in 13 matches.

Austin Peay Beach Volleyball signs haley Turner from Trevecca Nazarene for the 2018 season. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay Beach Volleyball signs haley Turner from Trevecca Nazarene for the 2018 season. (APSU Sports Information)

In high school at Flagstaff High School, she was a three-year letter winner on the court while amassing 372 kills, 45 aces, 352 digs and 134 total blocks.

Turner’s versatility will be a huge asset for the Govs in the sand.

Off the court, she was named the Jamie Golightly Memorial Award for the Most Outstanding Female Athlete and Scholar for obtaining above a 3.75 GPA while playing all four years in high school.


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives