APSU Beach Volleyball adds Haley Turner for 2018

Clarksville, TN – Head Austin Peay State University beach volleyball coach Taylor Mott has announced the addition Haley Turner to the 2018 Governors lineup.

Turner comes to APSU after spending a year at Trevecca Nazarene playing indoor where she saw action in 13 matches.

In high school at Flagstaff High School, she was a three-year letter winner on the court while amassing 372 kills, 45 aces, 352 digs and 134 total blocks.

Turner’s versatility will be a huge asset for the Govs in the sand.

Off the court, she was named the Jamie Golightly Memorial Award for the Most Outstanding Female Athlete and Scholar for obtaining above a 3.75 GPA while playing all four years in high school.

