City of Clarksville swears in Seven new Firefighters

Group fills vacancies left by recent retirements, promotions

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, May 12th, 2017 Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan administered the oath to seven new Clarksville Fire Rescue firefighters who recently completed six weeks of initial training at the Tennessee Fire Service Academy.

The oath and pinning ceremony was attended by several dozen spouses, children and family members who cheered the firefighters into their new careers.

“One of the best parts of my job is to be able to give the oath to new public servants in front of their happy families and friends,” Mayor McMillan said. “Your oath is important, and we’re counting on you to take it seriously and provide great service to Clarksville’s citizens.”

The new recruits were hired to fill vacancies left by recent retirements, promotions and departures at Clarksville Fire Rescue. They join 20 new firefighters sworn in last October, hired mainly to fill positions required by staffing the new Fire Station 11 near on Tylertown Road near Exit 1.

Fire Rescue Chief Mike Roberts introduced the department’s training staff and senior leadership to the new hires.

“This is a dangerous job, and these leaders are here to help you and train you,” Roberts said. “You’ll find this isn’t a job you’ve taken on, but a career with responsibilities to serve others. You won’t get rich, but you’ll get enriched.”

