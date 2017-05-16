Clarksville Montgomery County School System announces Julie Amstutz as Assistant Principal for Moore Magnet Elementary School

Montgomery County, TN – Clarksville Montgomery County School System has selected Julie Amstutz as assistant principal of Moore Magnet Elementary School beginning with the 2017-18 school year.

Mrs. Amstutz currently serves as the academic coach at Moore Magnet.

Previously, she has served as an instructional specialist for the Maryland State Department of Education, a school data analyst in New York, and instructional leader and teacher in various capacities during her more than twenty-year career in education.

Mrs. Amstutz earned her Educational Leadership Endorsement from UT Martin and her Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Trevecca Nazarene University. She earned her Bachelor of Education in elementary education at Middle Tennessee State University and an Associate Degree in psychology and sociology from Columbia State.

Mrs. Amstutz completed the CMCSS Aspiring Administrator’s Academy in April of 2016. She has also completed McREL Balanced Leadership training, the CMCSS Introduction to Leadership Course, and she has served on the district’s STEM/MSP Leadership Team. She is a member of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development.

