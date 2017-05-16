|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: APSU Beach Volleyball adds Haley Turner for 2018 Newer: Clarksville Montgomery County School System announces Julie Amstutz as Assistant Principal for Moore Magnet Elementary School »
Clarksville Police are looking for Missing Person Frank Broadbent
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police request public help locating a missing adult, Frank Broadbent, 83, who may currently be in the Nashville area. He left his house in Clarksville around 4:00am this morning.
He is in early stages of dementia and has not left the home like this before. Based on a cell phone ping this morning around 7:30am, he was around the Winford Avenue area in South Nashville.
He had previously worked at a warehouse at 100 Oaks.
If located contact your local police department, who in turn will contact the Clarksville Police Department.
He is driving a Red 2003 Ford Explorer, TN tag 856 DPY.
SectionsNews
TopicsClarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, Dementia, Ford Explorer, Frank Broadbent, Missing Person, Nashville TN
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed