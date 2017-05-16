Clarksville Police are looking for Missing Person Frank Broadbent

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police request public help locating a missing adult, Frank Broadbent, 83, who may currently be in the Nashville area. He left his house in Clarksville around 4:00am this morning.

He is in early stages of dementia and has not left the home like this before. Based on a cell phone ping this morning around 7:30am, he was around the Winford Avenue area in South Nashville.

He had previously worked at a warehouse at 100 Oaks.

If located contact your local police department, who in turn will contact the Clarksville Police Department.

He is driving a Red 2003 Ford Explorer, TN tag 856 DPY.

