Clarksville Police reports Two People arrested for Saturday’s Aggravated Robbery

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department was looking for two people in connection to a Saturday robbery.

The persons of interest were located and taken in custody by Nashville Metro Police Department and have been transported and charged in connection with the robbery of a 35 year old woman in Clarksville.

On Sunday, May 14th, 2017 Detective Reed responded to an especially aggravated robbery at the dead end of North Edgewood Drive.

Clarksville Police report persons in this photo have been found and arrested for especially aggravated robbery.

During the course of her investigation, she determined, the 35 year old female victim met two panhandlers, later identified as Donald Stacy and Kendra McKee, on Saturday, May 13th, 2017 around 6:00pm in a grassy area situated between Dairy Queen and Walmart on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

After the victim gave Stacy and McKee $10.00, they offered her a tent to stay in for the night. Sometime during the interaction with the two suspects, the woman was punched in the face and lost consciousness.

She was beaten with personal weapons and an unknown instrument which caused severe trauma to her head and face. The suspects stole $120.00 in cash from the victim’s purse and her prepaid Verizon cell phone.

The victim woke up several hours later and was told by Donald Stacy, she got what she deserved and that’s why Kendra McKee beat her up. The victim is still hospitalized as a result of her injuries inflicted by Donald Stacy and Kendra McKee.

Kendra Elise McKee, 20 and Donald Robert Stacy, 27 have been booked into Montgomery County Jail and charged with: Especially Aggravated Robbery; Bond: $175,000.

CPD would like like to thank the public and media for their assistance. The information and tips CPD received were invaluable.


