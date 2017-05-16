CMCSS announces Loralee F. BeCraft new Montgomery Central Elementary School principal

Montgomery County, TN – Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has selected Loralee F. BeCraft to be the next principal of Montgomery Central Elementary School beginning the 2017-18 school year.

She replaces Nancy Grant who is retiring after 32 years as principal.

Ms. BeCraft, who has 21 years of education experience in different grade levels, currently serves as an assistant principal at Glenellen Elementary School. She previously served as assistant principal at West Creek Middle School.

She earned her M.Ed. in educational leadership at Trevecca Nazarene University, where she received her master’s in English Language Learner Instruction. She earned her B.S. in education from East Tennessee State University. She has certification in early childhood education and development PreK-3. Prior to joining CMCSS, Ms. BeCraft was a teacher in Nashville, Gallatin and Knoxville.

She participated in the CMCSS Advanced Leadership Training for Assistant Principals.

